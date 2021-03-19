Five Violent Fugitives Added To Most Wanted List By Massachusetts State Police

Five new violent fugitives who are on the run have been added to the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list.

They are Alexander Keen Grant (statutory rape), Mario Garcia (murder), Marvin Veiga, Jr. (murder), Wesly Jordan Alcin (armed assault to murder, home invasion, weapons charge), and Jeffrey Cancel-Muniz (aggravated rape, kidnapping, strangulation).

Grant allegedly provided alcohol to a minor in 2012 and committed sexual assault while his victim was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over.

When Grant failed to make a court appearance, a warrant was issued for the 49-year-old’s arrest. Police said Grant is 5-foot-11 with light brown hair and blue eyes, though he "may be altering his appearance by changing the length, color, and style of his hair, and he may have grown a beard.”

Investigators noted that Grant is an avid boater, typically goes by his middle name Keen, and has ties throughout the United States, including in Vermont, Rhode Island, Kentucky, and Arizona.

Garcia is wanted for a 1991 homicide in Attleboro. On Nov. 16, 1991, police responded to a fight in progress at Dean and Banks streets, where they found a man unconscious with stab wounds who later died from his injuries.

Police identified Garcia, a Guatemala native, as a suspect who is “actively avoiding apprehension. Garcia also uses the aliases “Mario Rivera,” “Rene Agusto Rivera,” “Mario Rene Garcia Rivera,” and “Mario Robles.”

In addition to his home country, Garcia has ties to Georgia, Utah, and Connecticut. He is also wanted in a separate battery and assault case.

Veiga is wanted following a shooting in Brockton last year. On Oct. 13, 2020, Brockton police responded to reports of shots fired on Belmont Avenue, where they found a man with a fatal gunshot to his head.

The investigation into the fatal shooting led police to identify Veiga and a second suspect, the latter of whom was quickly arrested, while Veiga remains at large.

Police said that the warrant for Veiga charges him with:

Murder;

Carrying a loaded firearm;

Carrying a loaded firearm (second offense);

Assault;

Battery with a firearm.

Veiga, 32, was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to police following multiple armed confrontations with officers in Boston, and he has prior convictions for assault and battery.

Alcin is wanted for armed assault with intent to murder, home invasion, and a firearms offense in connection with a January shooting in Salem.

Police said that on Sunday, Jan. 24, officers responded to a shooting on Perkins Street. Upon arrival, they located a woman with nine gunshot wounds and a man with three gunshot wounds, all inflicted during a home invasion.

Both shooting victims survived.

An accomplice was apprehended, but Alcin remains at large. The warrant charges him with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and single counts of home invasion, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

Alcin is also wanted by the Malden Police Department for multiple weapons offenses. He was described as being 5-foot-10 with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his arm. Alcin also goes by his middle name, Jordan, and has ties to Everett. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Cancel-Muniz, a Level 3 sexual offender who also is in violation of the law requiring him to register with the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, is wanted for aggravated rape with serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and strangulation in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in May 2020 in Deerfield.

Police noted that Alcin has prior convictions for indecent assault and battery, statutory rape, carrying a dangerous weapon, threats, and assault and battery. He has been the subject of 11 civil restraining orders in Massachusetts and has multiple convictions for violating protection orders.

Cancel-Muniz was described as being 6-foot tall weighing approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said that he uses the alias “Chillin” and has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, chest, and back, including the nickname “Chillin” on his upper left back and a cross on his upper right back.

Investigators said that Cancel-Muniz is a native of Puerto Rico, has ties throughout western Massachusetts, and may be frequenting homeless shelters.

"We need to find these violent men for two reasons,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “First, we seek justice for their victims and their victims’ families.

“These men have taken the lives of others or have assaulted victims in ways that cause lasting physical or emotional damage, leaving holes in families and physical or emotional wounds that may never heal. They need to be brought to justice.

“The second reason we need to find these men is for the greater good,” Mason added. “They have killed, raped, or assaulted people before. We cannot give them the chance to do so again.”

“We need to take them off the streets, to pull them out of the dark corners where they try to hide, to track them, with the assistance of our federal and local law enforcement partners, wherever they run, even across borders and oceans”

Anyone with information regarding any of the five suspects has been asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section by calling 1-800-527-8873.

