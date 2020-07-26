Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden
Fire Rips Through Mobile Home in Wales

Kristin Palpini
A woman lost her mobile home to fire on July 25. Photo Credit: Wales Fire Department
The Wales community is rallying around a woman who lost her mobile home to fire Saturday, July 25.

The Wales Fire Department responded to report of a fire at Wales Brookside Village Saturday afternoon. It was a two-alarm fire and firefighters from Brimfield, Holland, Monsoon, Stafford, Sturbridge, and Warren responded. Brimfield Police were also on-scene.

The cause of the fire is yet to be released.

“Due to the high heat index, fighting this fire safely would not have been possible without our mutual and companies,” a post on the Wales Fire Department Facebook page said.

The Wales community has jumped into action with multiple collections that started for the woman who lost her mobile home. The Wales Fish and Game Club has reportedly started a collection as has town resident Mike Errington.

