Feds Bust Weed-Growing Ring In Rural Massachusetts - Seize More Than 4,000 Marijuana Plants

Two Springfield men have been charged in federal court in connection with a major illegal marijuana growing operation that spanned five properties in a rural part of Massachusetts.

Weiqing Li, 41, and Li Qin Li, 48, were charged on Thursday, July 30, with manufacturing marijuana and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice Massachusetts.

Law enforcement had been investigating the duo since July 2019 when they became suspicious activities at certain properties in Monson and Palmer, court documents stated.

When they executed a search warrant, Wednesday, July 30, federal agents allegedly found an operation that spanned five properties:

- over 700 marijuana plants at a Monson residence;

- 800 marijuana plants at second Monson residence;

- More than 1,100 marijuana plants in a Monson warehouse.

- 900 plants at a Palmer resident;

- Over 600 plants at a second Palmer property.

In a related action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a civil forfeiture complaint against the two houses and warehouses located in Monson and the two houses in Palmer alleging that the properties are subject to the seizure because they are being used in illegal activities.

The defendants face up to 20 years in prison each if convicted.

