Fatal Shooting: Police Nab 28-Year-Old In 2022 Springfield Slaying

Police in Hampden County say they've captured a 28-year-old man wanted for slaying in Springfield after searching for him for months, authorities said.

Ricky Brown, 28, of West Springfield, faces several charges in the Aug. 21 shooting after police arrested him on Wednesday, March 22, Springfield police said.

Brown is accused of shooting 28-year-old John Rivera of Springfield around 1:45 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Longhill Street, officials said. Paramedics rushed Rivera to Baystate Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

Police zeroed in on Brown for the killing and put out a warrant for his arrest three days after the killing, but they have been able to catch him until this week, police said.

Brown is charged with —

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a gun without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Firearm violation with a prior violent drug charge

