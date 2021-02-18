Environmental Agency Joins Search Effort For Missing 11-Year-Old Aiden Blanchard

A new branch of law enforcement has joined the search for missing 11-year-old Aiden Blanchard.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Massachusetts State Police, Chicopee Police, were joined by the state Environmental Police continued the search for Aiden, who went missing on Feb. 5.

Search teams were comprised of the State Police Marine Unit and boats from the Chicopee and Environmental Police, along with the State Police Dive Team, K9 Unit, Drone Unit, and Air Wing.

Thus far, no evidence related to Aiden’s disappearance has been discovered, said Massachusetts State Police in a statement.

“The operation remains focused on locating Aiden, or any evidence showing his directions of travel or whereabouts,” police said.

Aiden was last seen Friday, February 5 at approximately 11:30 a.m. as he was walking in the Willamansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road, and was believed to be heading in the direction of the Medina Street boat launch along the Connecticut River. Aiden is 5’ tall, 100 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a red ski jacket and black ski pants.

Law enforcement, as well as search and rescue responders, have scoured the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers as well as the surrounding land on numerous days using officers, K9s, divers, boats, drones, and the MSP Air Wing.

Still, no one has seen a trace of Aiden.

All evidence suggests Aiden was alone near the river at the time of the disappearance and foul play is not suspected, police said.

The search effort for Aiden as well as the investigation of what happened on Feb. 5 is on-going, police said.

Anyone with information about Aiden, his whereabouts, or the general area where Aiden was last seen, contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1639 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1 (800) THE-LOST.

