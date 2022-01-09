East Longfellow Man Trafficked Enough Fentanyl To Kill 200,000 Users: Police

Police arrested an East Longfellow man recently on charges of trafficking a large amount of fentanyl and firearm violation, federal authorities said.

Carlos Gonzalez, 25, appeared for the first time in a Boston federal courtroom last month for allegedly bringing 400 grams of the synthetic opioid into Massachusetts, the Department of Justice said. For context, the DEA reports that 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly depending on a person's size, weight, and tolerance, which means 200,000 people could have potentially overdosed on the haul police say Gonzales had. Investigators also allege they found a 9-millimeter pistol on him during the arrest.

“Fentanyl is causing deaths in record numbers, and DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes this poison,” said Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge DEA in New England. “Illegal drug distribution ravages the very foundations of our families and communities so every time we take fentanyl off the streets, lives are saved."

Gonzales faces up to six years in prison if convicted of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and a potential life sentence on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking felony, federal authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.