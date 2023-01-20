Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: No Injuries Reported After 3-Alarm Fire Rips Through Abandoned Oxford Home
Police & Fire

Early Morning Shooting Leads To Afternoon Arrest Of West Springfield Man

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Chauncey Williams
Chauncey Williams Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for an early morning shooting in Springfield this week, authorities said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Orange Street around 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Springfield Police report.

Responding officers found that a vehicle was damaged by gunfire, police added. They also identified Chauncey Williams, of West Springfield, as the suspect. 

Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon an charged with the following:

  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Assault & Battery with a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
  • Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1200
  • Threat to Commit a Crime

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.