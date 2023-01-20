Early Morning Shooting Leads To Afternoon Arrest Of West Springfield Man

An 18-year-old man is facing charges for an early morning shooting in Springfield this week, authorities said.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Orange Street around 3:35 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Springfield Police report.
Responding officers found that a vehicle was damaged by gunfire, police added. They also identified Chauncey Williams, of West Springfield, as the suspect.
Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon an charged with the following:
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Assault & Battery with a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building
- Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1200
- Threat to Commit a Crime
