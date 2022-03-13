Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Wilbraham

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
The area near where the crash happened on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham
The area near where the crash happened on Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

The crash happened in Hampden County at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

Police said the vehicle crashed near 1242 Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities did not release the age or identity of the driver.

The crash is being investigated by Wilbraham Police, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.