Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Wilbraham

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts.

The crash happened in Hampden County at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

Police said the vehicle crashed near 1242 Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities did not release the age or identity of the driver.

The crash is being investigated by Wilbraham Police, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

