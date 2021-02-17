Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Driver In Crash That Broke Police Officer's Leg, Gets Court Date; Cop Leaves Hospital

Kristin Palpini
Justice
Justice Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Frank Vincentz

The driver in a two-vehicle accident that crushed a police officer’s leg will face charges in court in late March.

Maleah Aquadro, 25, of Florence, is scheduled to be arraigned on March 24 in Northampton District Court on charges that include operating under the influence of alcohol, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, and reckless operation causing serious bodily injury in connection with a Jan. 30 crash on Route 66 in Northampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.

On Jan. 30 at around 11:30 p.m., Aquadro was allegedly driving east at a high rate of speed when her vehicle crossed the double yellow line on Rocky Hill Road (Route 66) and smashed into Northampton Police Officer Matthew Knowlton’s cruiser, which was traveling west.

The impact broke Knowlton’s leg, but the officer was still able to help Aquadro.

Knowlton “cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver’s side window to render aid to Aquadro, who was not wearing a seatbelt and also suffered serious injuries,” the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

On Feb. 5, a criminal complaint was issued against Aquadro. If found guilty, Acquado could be sentenced to up to 10 years in state prison on the OUI charge.

Knowlton was transported to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. The officer was not released until about a week late, on Feb. 7.

