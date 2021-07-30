Dog Killed In Western Mass House Fire

A family dog was killed during a house fire at a two-and-half story home in Western Massachusetts.

The fire took place around 12:35 p.m., Thursday, July 29 in Berkshires County at 16 Atlantic Ave., in Pittsfield.

Pittsfield Police officers, who were at the neighboring house, noticed smoke coming from the wood-framed structure, said Pittsfield PD Deputy Chief Daniel Garner.

When Pittsfield firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire conditions in the first-floor kitchen area with extensions into other areas of the home, said Garner.

During the battle of the blaze no firefighters or residents were injured, he added. The family dog did perish.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Investigative Unit.

The family is being helped by the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

