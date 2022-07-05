Dirt Bike Rider Tries To Grab Springfield Cop's Gun During Arrest, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man is behind bars after allegedly trying to grab a police officer’s gun during an arrest.

Springfield Police were called just before 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, with reports of a crash involving a dirt bike near Bay Street and Girard Avenue.

When officers arrived, the driver of the dirt bike took off running and was arrested after a short foot pursuit, according to Springfield Police.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Vicente Solano.

As officers attempted to arrest him, Solano pushed an officer in the chest and fell on top of the officer, police said.

He then went for the officer’s duty belt, grabbing at his pepper spray and gun, according to police.

Solano was finally handcuffed with the help of additional officers.

He now faces multiple criminal charges, including assault and battery on a police officer and leaving the scene of an accident.

No officers were injured in the scuffle.

