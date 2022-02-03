COVID-19: Hospitalized Springfield Police Officer Battling For His Life After Contracting Virus

A longtime Western Massachusetts police officer is fighting for his life in a hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Officer Jamie Kelly of Springfield, a member of the Springfield Police Department since 2008 and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department before that, has been on a ventilator for more than two weeks after contracting the virus, a GoFundMe effort said.

Although Kelly has shown slight improvement in the past few days, the GoFundMe said, there is still a long way to go.

“Jamie is a 2nd generation Springfield Police Officer and a lifelong Springfield resident. He is a hard-working officer with a wonderful personality," said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood. "Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he battles complications from this virus.”

In addition to the GoFundMe effort, his family and friends are hosting a pasta dinner and raffle to help offset hospital costs on Thursday, Feb. 17 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Thomas J. Sullivan Banquet Hall at Nathan Bill’s Restaurant.

Tickets, which are $25, are available at the door and on Facebook.

To date, the GoFundMe effort has raised more than $11,000 of a $25,000 goal.

