City Man Arrested For 'Gross Lewdness' At The Savers

A city man was allegedly caught red-handed displaying “gross lewdness” in a Savers on Monday, Nov. 16.

On Monday, around 12 noon, police arrested Felix Soto Torres, of Springfield, at the Savers on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield on a charge of open and gross lewdness, police said.

West Springfield Police were called to the discount department retailer for a report of a man openly masturbating inside the store, police said.

Upon arrival, police allegedly observed Torres with his genitals exposed, fondling himself, police said. There were people of all ages nearby.

Torres was convicted on the same offense in 2016, police said.

