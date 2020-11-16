Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

City Man Arrested For 'Gross Lewdness' At The Savers

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Torres Photo Credit: West Springfield PD
Felix Soto Torres Photo Credit: West Springfield PD

A city man was allegedly caught red-handed displaying “gross lewdness” in a Savers on Monday, Nov. 16.

On Monday, around 12 noon, police arrested Felix Soto Torres, of Springfield, at the Savers on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield on a charge of open and gross lewdness, police said.

West Springfield Police were called to the discount department retailer for a report of a man openly masturbating inside the store, police said.

Upon arrival, police allegedly observed Torres with his genitals exposed, fondling himself, police said. There were people of all ages nearby.

Torres was convicted on the same offense in 2016, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.