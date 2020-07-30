Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Car Crashes Into Western Mass Grocery Store Injuring Two Women

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Two women were transported to the hospital following the crash.
Two women were transported to the hospital following the crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A car crashing into Stop and Shop in Agawam has left two women injured.

On July 29, a driver lost control of a vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. and crashed into the west side entrance of the Springfield Street supermarket.

The victims are ages 59 and 54. They were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, MassLive reported.

A GoFundMe has been started to help one of the women, Sue Senta, with impending medical bills. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.