Car Crashes Into Western Mass Grocery Store Injuring Two Women

A car crashing into Stop and Shop in Agawam has left two women injured.

On July 29, a driver lost control of a vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. and crashed into the west side entrance of the Springfield Street supermarket.

The victims are ages 59 and 54. They were brought to the hospital and are in stable condition, MassLive reported.

A GoFundMe has been started to help one of the women, Sue Senta, with impending medical bills.

