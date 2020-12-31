Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Car Crash Into Gun Shop Was No Accident, Co-Owner Says

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
Pioneer Valley Arms in East Longmeadow
Pioneer Valley Arms in East Longmeadow Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

The co-owner of a local gun shop said that he believes the vehicle that crashed into his store early Wednesday morning, did so on purpose.

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, a vehicle plowed into Pioneer Valley Arms in East Longmeadow as a means to gain entry and rob the place, said co-owner Mike Meunier, who described the incident to MassLive as an “intentional strike.” The other owner Kendall Knapik who founded the shop.

Meunier said that whoever was in the store following the crash only stayed a short while before fleeing as the business’s burglar alarm sounded. No items were reported stolen from the Shaker Shops store on Shaker Road.

“Thank you to ELPD/ELFD for such a quick response,” a post to the shop’s Facebook page said. “Due to our security measures, thankfully nothing is missing.”

Pioneer Valley Arms was able to reopen on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Police are on the lookout for a suspect.

