Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said.

A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added.

Frazier was originally reported missing from the Vantage Health and Rehab facility in Wilbraham on Oct. 20, police said. Authorities do not believe his death was suspicious.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.