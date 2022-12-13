Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man From Region Charged With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman, Police Say
Police & Fire

Body Of Missing Wilbraham Man Found More Than Month After Disappearance

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Thomas Frazier
Thomas Frazier Photo Credit: Wilbraham Police on Facebook

The body of a missing 83-year-old man from Western Massachusetts was found more than a month after he was reported missing, authorities said.

A Massachusetts Highway Contractor found Thomas Frazier's body in a heavily wooded area near Main Street in Wilbraham on Friday Dec. 2, Wilbraham Police reported a week later on Dec. 9. The body was found along a drainage stream at the bottom of a steep hill, police added. 

Frazier was originally reported missing from the Vantage Health and Rehab facility in Wilbraham on Oct. 20, police said. Authorities do not believe his death was suspicious. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.