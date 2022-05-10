Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

Body Found At Park In Agawam

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area where the body was found.
The area where the body was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person who was found dead at a popular Western Massachusetts park died from a medical-related problem, officials say.

The body was found in Hampden County in Agawam at School Street Park on Monday, May 9.

The person's body was discovered early Monday morning in the parking lot of the park, Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon said.

Police did not release either the gender or name of the person found.

An investigation is underway, but Leydon said on Tuesday, May 10, that the cause of death appears to be medically related.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.