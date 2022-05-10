Body Found At Park In Agawam

A person who was found dead at a popular Western Massachusetts park died from a medical-related problem, officials say.

The body was found in Hampden County in Agawam at School Street Park on Monday, May 9.

The person's body was discovered early Monday morning in the parking lot of the park, Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson James Leydon said.

Police did not release either the gender or name of the person found.

An investigation is underway, but Leydon said on Tuesday, May 10, that the cause of death appears to be medically related.

