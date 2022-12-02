Ankle Bracelet-Bearing Convict Busted After Springfield Drug Deal: Police

A convicted drug felon with a GPS tracking system around his ankle found himself running in with the law once again, authorities said.

Edwin Harrison, age 43, of Springfield, was slapped with several charges after he was arrested following a drug deal in the city around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Springfield Police report.

Harrison was the suspect of an illegal firearms and narcotics investigation under the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit for weeks, police said. That investigation led the FIU to catch Harrison after he left a drug transaction on the 100 block of Mill Street.

When officers tried to stop Harrison, he drove his car in reverse, onto the sidewalk and tried to escape police. Harrison then hit a parked car and ran away, police said. He was eventually taken into custody while hiding on a roof of a carport on Grosvenor Street.

Officers also took a loaded firearm and about 16 grams of cocaine from Harrison. Detectives also seized $467 in cash, another 28 grams of crack-cocaine, 97 bags of heroin and 45 pills believed to be MDMA, police said. Harrison was charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Cocaine Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (4 Counts)

Parole Warrant Violation

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug – Subsequent Offense

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Harrison has prior convictions of firearm, assault and battery with a knife and cocaine distribution charges, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.