3 Pets Die, 15 Displaced Following Christmas Eve Fire In Chicopee: Officials

A dog and two cats lost their lives in a Christmas Eve fire in Chicopee that also displaced about 15 people, fire officials said.

Chicopee Fire responded to the fire at 759 Chicopee Street just after noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, Chicopee Fire Chief Dan Stamborski and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey report. Upon arrival, firefighters learned that one person was still inside the multi-family home.

Crews made their way into the building and rescued the person, who was seriously injured. They were immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

Another person and a firefighter were also taken to local hospitals with less serious injuries, officials added. A cat was also rescued from the home.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by today’s fire,” said Chief Stamborski. “They’ve lost their home, and their lives have been upended at what should have been a time for joy.”

The fire caused significant damage to the three-story home. The Red Cross was helping those who were displaced, officials said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

