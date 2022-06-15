Contact Us
18 Casings Found On Roadway After Shots-Fired Incident In Holyoke

David Cifarelli
The Holyoke Police Department captured a man who allegedly viciously stabbed a man multiple times during an unprovoked attack.
Authorities in Western Massachusetts are looking for answers after multiple bullet casings were found on main road. 

Police received several calls of automatic gunfire in Holyoke in the area of 85 Lower Westfield Road around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, Holyoke Police said. 

Upon arrival, officers found 18 spend casings on the road. No injuries or property damage was initially reported, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (413)322-6900. Anonymous tips can also be sent in by texting a message to 274637. 

