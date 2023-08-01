Police Chase Ends In Springfield Crash, Drug Charges For Wanted Holyoke Man

Christopher Caballero, 30, of Holyoke, faces a slew of charges following the chase in Chicopee, authorities said.
Officers first tried to pull over Cabellero's car just before 2:30 p.m. on Front St. when they noticed he didn't have a front license plate, Chicopee police said. But instead of stopping, Caballero floored it.
Caballero led police into Springfield, where he crashed in the parking lot of Liberty Street Plaza. He wasn't ready to give up. Caballero jumped out of the wrecked car and ran away from police.
He threw his fanny pack as he ran away. Police eventually caught up and arrested him soon after. They also retrieved the bag, which was full of fentanyl, police said.
Caballero is charged with:
- Number plate violation to conceal ID
- Fail to stop for police
- Uninsured motor vehicle
- Speeding
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- Marked lanes violation
- Unregistered motor vehicle
- Refuse to identify self
- Resisting arrest
- Trafficking in more than 10 Grams of fentanyl
- Possess to distribute Class B drug
- Warrant
Caballero was also wanted on federal drug charges, police learned after his arrest.
