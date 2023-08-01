Police Chase Ends In Springfield Crash, Drug Charges For Wanted Holyoke Man

Christopher Caballero, 30, of Holyoke, faces a slew of charges following the chase in Chicopee, authorities said.

Officers first tried to pull over Cabellero's car just before 2:30 p.m. on Front St. when they noticed he didn't have a front license plate, Chicopee police said. But instead of stopping, Caballero floored it.

Caballero led police into Springfield, where he crashed in the parking lot of Liberty Street Plaza. He wasn't ready to give up. Caballero jumped out of the wrecked car and ran away from police.

He threw his fanny pack as he ran away. Police eventually caught up and arrested him soon after. They also retrieved the bag, which was full of fentanyl, police said.

Caballero is charged with:

Number plate violation to conceal ID

Fail to stop for police

Uninsured motor vehicle

Speeding

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation

Unregistered motor vehicle

Refuse to identify self

Resisting arrest

Trafficking in more than 10 Grams of fentanyl

Possess to distribute Class B drug

Warrant

Caballero was also wanted on federal drug charges, police learned after his arrest.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.