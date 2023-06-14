One Dead, Another Injured After Motorcycles Crash In Ludlow

The wreck happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the 500 block of Miller Street, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Police found one of the riders mortally wounded when they arrived. Officers performed CPR, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center. But doctors were not able to save his life.

Police did not release the man's name.

Authorities found the second biker in the woods after he ran from the crash scene. They took him to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, officials said.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

