One Dead, Another Injured After Motorcycles Crash In Ludlow

A man was killed, and another was injured after two motorcycles crashed in Ludlow over the weekend. 

Ludlow police are investigating a wreck on Sunday, June 11, that involved two motorcycles that left one person dead and another injured.
Josh Lanier
The wreck happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the 500 block of Miller Street, authorities announced on Wednesday. 

Police found one of the riders mortally wounded when they arrived. Officers performed CPR, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center. But doctors were not able to save his life. 

Police did not release the man's name. 

Authorities found the second biker in the woods after he ran from the crash scene. They took him to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, officials said.  

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash. 

