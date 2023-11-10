Officers Shutdown 'Open-Air' Drug Market In Holyoke: Police

Holyoke police said they received several complaints about drugs from neighbors in the area of Maple Street. As officers began to investigate, they learned there was an "open-air' drug operation being run out of an apartment at 456 Maple St., officials said.
Police raided the apartment and found large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine and lots of cash, police said.
Officers arrested the following people. They are charged with:
Jose D Famania-Lasanta, age 38
- Possession of fentanyl and heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin
- Trafficking cocaine 18 to 36 grams
Victor Pabon, age 30
- Possession of fentanyl and heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin
- Trafficking cocaine 18 to 36 grams
Justin Mangual, age 29
- Possession of fentanyl and heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin
- Trafficking cocaine 18 to 36 grams
Tamara Henderson, age 28
- Possession of fentanyl and heroin
- Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin
- Trafficking cocaine 18 to 36 grams
Luis Nieves, age 42
- Outstanding warrant
