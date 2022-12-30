GoFundMe Created For Holyoke Father of 2 Who Died From Brain Aneurysm On Christmas Eve

Jeff Dulude had a quick errand he needed to run on Christmas Eve before he could settle in with his partner, Kat, and two young children —Evan, 7, and Ella, 3 — for the holiday they'd planned together, friends said.

Jeff told Kat he wasn't feeling well, but he needed to finish this last thing. He collapsed before he could leave. Moments later, he was unconscious in the back of an ambulance racing to Baystate Medical Center, where doctors said he'd suffered a brain aneurysm, friends said. They did what they could, but the damage was extensive and irreparable.

Jeff Dulude was just 42 years old when he died.

Dulude had a lifetime ahead of him with his family, and now his loved ones have started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for some of his medical bills and provide for his children and partner.

His loved ones believed he would have done the same for them had the situation been different.

Anyone who knew Jeff, knew that he would give them the shirt off of his back. He adored his two children, Evan (7) and Ella (3) and his partner Kat. It was clear by all the pictures hung all over his work van. He was so proud of them, and they brought him so much happiness. Just a few weekends ago, wearing boots that were too small for him, Jeff spent the day teaching Evan how to ski. He just loved driving Ella up and down our road in New Hampshire, on his dirt bike, with his “work slides” on and a horse helmet that was too small for his head. No matter what it was, he always did it with a smile on his face.Jeff will be sorely missed by so many. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Hug your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love them whenever you can. Life is too fragile not to.

The campaign had raised more than $37,000 of its $50,000 goal on Friday.

Click here to see the GoFundMe for Jeff Dulude.

His family has not publicly released any information on his funeral or any memorial service.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.