CT Rapper Killed In Springfield Police-Involved Shooting Was 'Gentle Giant'

Tributes are pouring in for a 48-year-old Connecticut father and rapper who was killed in a police-involved shooting in Western Massachusetts this past weekend.

A Hartford, CT native, William Tisdol went to Enfield High School and studied at Lincoln Tech, according to his Facebook profile. He also worked at Driveline Retail Merchandising as a merchandiser.

However, Tisdol seemed to promote his music career over everything else. He went by the stage name Kasier Soza and was a member of the group So Much Success .

"K.I.N.G, Like Kaiser! Rest in peace homie," one Facebook post reads. "Blessings upon his children, love ones and family during this difficult time!"

Tisdol said he had been making music "seriously" for the last 20 years and had just released music in 2022, according to an interview with GenZ HipHop earlier this year. The rapper's Instagram profile highlights his numerous projects and appearances as well.

When asked where he saw himself in five years, Tisdol responded with, "reaping full benefits from all my hard work, dedication, and sacrifice," GenZ HipHop reports.

Tisdol was unfortunately killed in the shooting that happened near the MGM Casino in Springfield around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni reports.

"He was our protector," one Facebook user wrote about Tisdol. "As a little girl you look up to your Gentle Giant and he gave you that million dollar smile and all is better...You will be missed."

"Known you since we were teens," another Facebook user said. "Always rooting for the under dogs. SIP Broski."

The shooting is being investigated by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

