Beloved Owner Of Popular Springfield Pizzeria Dies

The beloved owner of a popular Western Massachusetts pizzeria that has become an institution has died.

Domenic Sarno, the owner of Red Rose Pizzeria in Springfield, died this week.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno issued a statement on his death saying Caputo "brought a hard family work ethic to start with a small family pizza shop to then create the legendary and iconic Red Rose Pizzeria."

Caputo opened Red Rose in 1963 along with his wife Edda.

The mayor went on to say: "Nick being always the gentleman, never strayed from his values of family, quality food, and customer service. You will be missed, my friend."

The restaurant, located on Main Street, is currently run by his children Rita and Tony.

