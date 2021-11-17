Western Massachusetts Man Admits To Failing To Register As Sex Offender

A 34-year-old man from Western Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender.

Berkshire County resident Jarrett Woodruff, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty on Friday, Nov. 12, to one count of failure to register as a sex offender, according to Nathaniel Mendell, acting United States attorney for the District of Massachusetts.

Woodruff was charged in November of 2020, Mendell said.

Woodruff was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 in August of 2018, the US Attorney's Office reported.

He had already served his sentence 251 days in prison during his pre-trial detention and was subsequently placed on probation and required to register as a Level 3 sex offender, Mendell said.

Woodruff fled from Massachusetts to Ohio during his probation and did not notify authorities of his whereabouts or register as a sex offender, the US Attorney's Office reported.

Mendell said a warrant was then issued for Woodruff's arrest on a new charge of child sexual abuse in February 2019.

Woodruff then fled from Ohio to Georgia and did not register as a sex offender, the US Attorney's Office reported.

He was located in Georgia by authorities and arrested in October of 2020, the US Attorney's Office said.

Woodruff is scheduled to be sentenced on March 14, 2022.

