Western Mass Homeowner, Building Contractor Fined For Dumping On Residential Property

A contractor in Massachusetts is facing thousands of dollars in fines for allegedly illegally dumping waste on a residential property near the Housatonic River, officials announced.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced it has fined both Pittsfield-based general contractor Diplacon Builders Inc. and an employee, Jose Saldana, for violations of the state’s solid waste, asbestos, and wetlands regulations for dumping that occurred at a property owned by Saldana on Taylor Street in Pittsfield.

MassDEP received a complaint from a local resident through the Berkshire Environmental Action Team in June last year after 40-cubic-yards of construction and demolition debris was been dumped at the rear of the Taylor Street property within 100 feet of the river.

Among the debris was metal and roofing materials, which indicated the presence of asbestos-containing waste materials in a portion of the debris, officials said.

At the time the debris was reported, Saldana was ordered to remove all the waste within seven days, though he failed to comply with the timetable provided by MassDEP.

Further investigation by MassDEP determined that the waste dumped there was generated by a Diplacon Builders home roofing renovation project, and that the waste materials were transported and dumped at the Taylor Street property by employees of Diplacon Builders at the direction of its president, Paul Saldana.

Saldana was fined $26,100 by MassDEP and ordered to pay at least $7,500 if he complies with the order. MassDEP also fined Diplacon Builders $8,125, and the company will pay $7,500, with the balance suspended pending Diplacon’s future compliance.

“The dumping of construction and demolition debris, particularly waste that contains asbestos, in close proximity to residences and a sensitive river is disturbing,” Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP's Western Regional Office in Springfield said. “MassDEP worked to ensure that the debris was cleaned up and the area restored.

“These settlements require payment of substantial penalties and emphasize the need for the involved parties to arrange for legal disposal of waste materials generated at construction sites.”

