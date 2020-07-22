UMass Boston, Others, Could Go Extinct Due To COVID-19, Says Higher Education Critic

The University of Massachusetts Boston is on a list of universities that are facing extinction, according to Scott Galloway, an influential higher education critic.

Galloway, a New York University marketing professor, poured over data for hundreds of U.S. colleges and universities to see which ones will emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and which ones won’t. Right now, higher education institutions across the country are making plans on how to re-open their campuses in the fall, if at all.

UMass Boston made Galloway's schools that may “perish” list because it has a “sodium pentothal cocktail of high admit rates, high tuition, low endowments, dependence on international students, and weak brand equity,” Galloway wrote on his blog, No Mercy/No Malice.

Galloway also predicted that Boston University and Smith College may survive, and Harvard University may thrive during the pandemic.

In Connecticut, Galloway said Sacred Heart University in Fairfield and Quinnipiac University in Hampden may “struggle,” but may pull through these tough economic times. Trinity College in Hartford should survive the crisis just fine, he said.

To avoid COVID-19 outbreaks on campuses nationwide, Galloway recommends that all institutions of higher education should announce that fall semester classes will all be online. He admitted, “this will be devastating economically for the weakest” schools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.