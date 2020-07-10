Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
These Are The Safest Towns In Central/Western Massachusetts

Kristin Palpini
Belchertown
Belchertown Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Massachusetts has one of the lowest crime rates in the country, but there are still some towns more removed from crime than others.

A new ranking by SafeWise has named the safest communities in Central and Western Massachusetts judging by crime incident reports, population, and type of crimes committed in 2018-2020.

The safest community in Central Massachusetts is Shrewsbury - which ranked the third safest community in the state overall. The violent crime rate is about 0.1 per 1,000 residents. The property crime rate is 3 per 1,000 residents.

The safest community in Western Massachusetts is Belchertown. The town has a violent crime rate of 1.6 per 1,000 residents and a property crime rate of 5.1 per 1,000 residents.

Overall, Belchertown is the 41st safest community in Massachusetts, according to SafeWise.

To see the full list of 150 safest communities in Massachusetts, visit the ranking at SafeWise.

