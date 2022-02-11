Springfield Man Sentenced For Money Laundering, Trafficking Cocaine

A 54-year-old man was sentenced for conspiring to traffic cocaine from California to Western Massachusetts and for money laundering.

Miguel Betancourt, of Springfield, in Hampden County was sentenced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to 42 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering on Aug. 18, 2021, the US Attorney's Office reported.

In July of 2016, Betancourt distributed five kilograms of cocaine in Western Massachusetts after receiving the drugs from a Mexican drug trafficking organization, according to the report.

Betancourt was also involved in money laundering as payment for the drugs, giving his source two vehicles from an auto dealership he owned and helping wire money from his drug sales back to the drug trafficking organization, the US Attorney's Office said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.