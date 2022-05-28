Springfield Man Indicted For Sex Trafficking Minor

A man from Western Massachusetts is accused of prostituting a minor.

Hampden County resident Carlos Casillas, age 48, of Springfield, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of sex trafficking a minor, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

Investigators said Casillas caused a child under the age of 18 to engage in a commerical sex act in West Springfield in September 2021.

He was arrested the following February on charges of aggravated rape of a child and enticing a child, according to prosecutors.

If convicted of sex trafficking a minor, Casillas would face a minimum of 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $250,000.

Following his appearance in federal court in Springfield, he was released with conditions ahead of his next hearing on Thursday, June 23.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative led by the US Attorney’s Office that works with local, state, and federal police to apprehend individuals accused of child exploitation and abuse.

