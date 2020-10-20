Spike: COVID-19 Positive Rate Over 4 Percent In Massachusetts - 4 Days In A Row

For the fourth day in a row, Massachusetts' daily positive COVID-19 test rate has surged over 4 percent.

The daily positive rate is now 4.68 percent. For much of the summer, it was at 2 percent and under. Massachusetts has a goal of having its daily positive test rate below 5 percent by December.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Massachusets Department of Public Health reported another 827 confirmed COVID-19 infections. This is the most infections reported in a single day since May 24 when more than 1,000 cases in one day were confirmed.

So far, there have been 141,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts and 9,532 deaths.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 related hospitalizations creep up.

