Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield

Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region.

Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.

At the time, he was assembling a kayak, according to New York State Police.

Mayock’s kayak was later found unoccupied, along with several other belongings.

Authorities have deployed multiple resources to aid in the search, including a State Police helicopter, drones, and an underwater recovery team, police said.

There had been no sign of Mayock as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400.

