Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield

Michael Mashburn
Search crews are looking for Frederick Mayock, age 47, following his disappearance in Canadarago Lake Saturday, Oct. 22.
Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region.

Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.

At the time, he was assembling a kayak, according to New York State Police.

Mayock’s kayak was later found unoccupied, along with several other belongings.

Authorities have deployed multiple resources to aid in the search, including a State Police helicopter, drones, and an underwater recovery team, police said.

There had been no sign of Mayock as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at 607-561-7400.

