Restauranteur Donates 800 Pounds Of Turkey To Soup Kitchen In Need

A restaurant owner has donated 800 pounds of turkey to a local soup kitchen that had a holiday dinner scheduled - but no poultry to serve.

On Friday, Konstantinos Sierros, owner of Florence Pizza and Filos Greek Taverna in Northampton, was talking with people he knows at the Manna Soup Kitchen when he heard kitchen cooks were unable to purchase turkeys for the nonprofit’s annual, free Thanksgiving Day meal.

So, Sierros stepped up - in a big way.

The restauranteur purchased 800 pounds of turkey as well as fixings for the community kitchen meal, according to The Daily Hampshire Gazette. Manna is expected to serve 600 people on Thanksgiving providing meals for takeout or home delivery.

Typically, Manna is able to buy discounted turkeys right before the holiday, but COVID-19 has changed how everyone operates and the poultry wasn’t available like it has been in prior years.

Manna Soup Kitchen is supported by St. John’s Episcopal and Edwards churches, both of Northampton. The kitchen’s goal is to feed hungry people healthy and hot meals. The kitchen, which was founded in 1986, is open five days a week as well as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

On Tuesday, Manna was still accepting online reservations for take-out and delivery of Thanksgiving meals. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no sit-down, community dinner this year.

