Officer In ICU: Donation Fund Created For Chicopee Cop Who Suffered 'Serious Medical Event'

Officials in Hampden County have created a donation fund for a police officer who was hospitalized on Sunday, March 13, after he collapsed after an annual charity hockey game.

Chicopee Police Officer Mark Wilkes played in the Battle of the Badges against the Chicopee Fire Department, but he didn't get much time to celebrate his department's victory. A few hours after the game, Wilkes suffered a "serious medical event" and needed CPR to save his life from the same firefighters he'd competed against earlier that day. He was still in intensive care days later, officials said.

The Chicopee Police Department announced on Friday that donations to help pay for Wilke's care can be made at the Polish National Credit Union under his name. Checks should be made out to the Chicopee Police Association with "Officer Mark Wilkes" written in the memo.

Donations through Venmo can be made to the username @CPD-Association.

You can show your support by buying a car decal for $5. Those can be purchased Monday through Friday from 8 am until 3:30 pm at the police department, 110 Church St. The stickers have a photo of Shrek on a Chicopee Police Department badge.

Police said in a Facebook post earlier this week that Wilkes has a "long road to recovery." They thanked thanked firefighters, doctors, and nurses for their work to save his life.

"While Officer Wilkes has a long road to recovery, we would like to thank the Chicopee Fire Department for the care they provided to our brother in blue. We also want to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses that are continuing to care for Officer Wilkes in the hospital."

