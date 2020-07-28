Mural For Chicopee's Waving Icon 'Bunny' Nears Completion

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kristin Palpini
Postcards by Chicopee artist Johnny Miranda feature Bunny, a local icon known for standing at the same spot and waving gleefully to passersby for decades. Miranda is painting a mural of Bunny using a similar portrait and color scheme.
Photo Credit: Johnny Miranda

Having a bad day?

Come see Bunny.

For decades a man who is known to most people as “Bunny” has been standing at the intersection of McKinstry Avenue and Dale Street in Chicopee waving to passersby regardless of the weather.

Often wearing suspenders, Bunny is a common site for many Chiicopee residents who wave and call out hello to him as they drive or walk by.

Bunny has become such a beloved icon in the city that local artist Johnny Miranda is painting a mural of the man at the Gulf Gas Station where Bunny always stands.

Last year, residents attempted to raise money to construct a Bunny statue. A petition to create such a monument collected more than 5,500 signatures on Change.org.

Petition signatory Karen Papuga said she is in favor of the statue because of all the joy Bunny has brought to her life.

“I remember Bunny always waving and honking the horn at him as if I was waving back at him,” she said. “Bunny is one of the first things I think about every time I go near that bridge and that memory of him waving always brings a smile to my face.”

The mural, which is still being painted, features bright colors, geometric shapes, and a portrait of a smiling Bunny. 

