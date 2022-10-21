Man Charged In Connection With West Springfield Murder: DA

A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in western Massachusetts, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office reports.

Jose Hernandez, of West Springfield, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday, Oct. 21, the office reports.

Authorities were aware of a possible homicide victim on Thursday, according to the office. Police later searched the victim's house and found them dead inside.

Investigators later determined Hernandez as the suspect. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Springfield District Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

