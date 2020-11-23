Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Life Boat Spotted: Fishing Ship Sunk Off Massachusetts Coast

Kristin Palpini
Water, ocean
Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Coast Guard is searching for the crew of a small fishing ship that appears to have sunk.

On Monday, Nov. 23, the U.S. Coast Guard said it is continuing to search for four fishermen who went missing about 20 miles off the northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, according to WTNH.

A distress call came from the 82-foot Emmy Rose sometimes around 1 a.m. At the time, the owner said there were four people aboard the ship.

Coast Guard immediately launched a Jayhawk helicopter to search out of the Cape Cod station.

Upon arrival at the last known location of the Emmy Rose, there wasn’t anything but debris and an empty life raft.

The Emmy Rose ports in Portland, Maine.

