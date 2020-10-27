Just 3: Trump Outraises Biden In Several Massachusetts Neighborhoods, Towns

Donald Trump received more presidential campaign donations than Joe Biden in just three Massachusetts zip codes, according to nationwide data compiled by the New York Times.

The Times review of political donations during the presidential election showed that traditionally liberal Massachusetts is backing Democrat challenger Biden over Republican incumbent Trump in every corner except three zip codes: Southwick (01077), the Cherry Valley neighborhood in Leicester (01611), and Acushnet (02743), according to the Boston Globe.

There are 536 zip codes in Massachusetts.

Though Trump received more individual donations in those communities, Biden also did well. For example, in rural Southwick, there were 104 donors for Trump and 101 for Biden.

Nationwide, Biden has raised $1.07 billion for his campaign while Trump raised $734 million.

In the 2019-2020 election season, individual Massachusetts donors gave a combined $75.8 million to political candidates - 90 percent went to Democrats and 8 percent went to Republicans, according to OpenSecrets.org.

