Gone In 62 Seconds: Big E's 'Golden' Tickets Sold Out

It took just over 1 minute for the Big E to sell all 100 “Gold Tickets” on Wednesday.

The annual New England states fair opened sales for the lifetime admission “golden” tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

At 10:01 a.m. (and 2 seconds) the 100 tickets - costing $1,000 each - sold out.

“Wow,” said the Big E on Twitter. “Thank you so much for the incredible support.”

In addition to a lifetime of free admission to the fair, golden ticket holders also receive free parking and free admission for a guest (the guest can change day-today).

The ticket is non-transferable and an ID will need to be shown upon admission.

Founded in 1916, the Big E in West Springfield is a multi-state fair featuring concerts, agriculture, retail and food vendors, daredevil shows, rides, and games.

In 2019, the Big E attracted 1.6 million visitors.

This year, the fair was mostly canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. A “drive-thru” was set up for people who still wanted to enjoy the Big E’s famously delicious, and occasionally weird, carnival foods.

The Big E called the golden tickets the “biggest promotion in our 104-year history.”

