Four Stolen Puppies Found, Investigation Is On-Going

Kristin Palpini
One of four recovered bulldog pups
One of four recovered bulldog pups Photo Credit: Springfield PD

Four stolen puppies have been recovered by police.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Springfield Police said they had recovered four English Bulldog puppies that had been stolen from a home earlier in the week, police said.

Under the direction of Captain Trent Duda, all four dogs - Gracie, Sumo, Matilda, and Graclyn - were located and brought home, police said.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said, “but the puppies are back home and safe tonight.”

The puppies' photos were splashed across social media on Tuesday, Dec. 15, when the dogs' owner Lyza Gee sought the public’s help finding her stolen pups.

Gee, who lives in the Forest Park area, said in addition to the dogs, the robbers allegedly took sneakers, video game systems, video games, and watches.

“We came home to a window [pried] open, house ransacked, back door wide open, and our babies [puppies] missing,” she said in a Facebook post seeking the dogs’ return. It seems Gee has already found homes for the dogs as she noted “puppy clients” in her social media remarks.

