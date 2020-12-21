Family IDs 25-Year-Old 'Kind-Natured' Victim In Fatal Crash

The victim in a fatal, one-car crash has been identified by the family - He was a hard-working Pioneer Valley bartender and star athlete.

The crash happened on Wednesday, Dec. 16, on Southampton Road in Holyoke.

The victim was Samuel “Sammy” Garcia, Jr., 25, of Easthampton, according to his obituary.

Garcia was a star athlete in high school and worked at popular bars and restaurants in the Pioneer Valley.

The accident happened on Wednesday during the height of a snowstorm that left parts of Western Massachusetts covered in more than a foot of snow. Garcia’s car apparently slid off the road near 188 Southampton Road and down an embankment into a group of trees, according to Masslive.

Garcia was a lifelong resident of Easthampton. He graduated from EHS and played on the high school’s basketball and football teams. An outstanding athlete, Garcia was named MVP in both sports his senior year, according to his obituary. Garcia earned a bachelor’s degree from Elm’s College in Chicopee

Garcia was a bartender at Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee and On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina in West Springfield. He was also an assistant rental manager at Penske.

“Sam was the center of the universe for so many,” the obituary said. “His family, his girlfriend, his friends. His loving, respectful, funny, kind nature has no equal. He will be truly missed by too many [people] to mention.”

Services are being handled by Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Easthampton.

