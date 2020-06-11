DELAY: Town-By-Town COVID-19 Data For Massachusetts This Week

Massachusets rolled out with far less information than usual about which cities and towns have the highest COVID-19 rate.

As in, there was no town or city-level data in the weekly document that comes out on Thursdays. The new map with municipal-level COVID-19 rates is expected to be out today Friday, Nov. 6.

The most recent report was issued Thursday, Nov. 5 and the closest thing to a community-level breakdown of COVID-19 rates is a list of how the counties are doing.

So, local positive COVID-19 incidents reported per 100,000 people over a two-week average are:

Hampden County - 20.4

Hampshire County - 5

Worcester County - 13.3.

These rates are higher than they were last week, according to the state.

Changes to the way Massachusetts shares COVID-19 data with the public were announced in October, though no specifics were given.

At the time, Gov. Charlie Baker said that the municipal “red zone” designation was not giving people an accurate sense of the risk posed to individuals in a community.

