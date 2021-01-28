Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
News

Death Of Street Musician 'Bucket Man,' aka 'Motown Man,' Mourned In Pioneer Valley

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Bennie M. Johnson
Bennie M. Johnson Photo Credit: Legacy.com

Bennie M. Johnson wasn’t in the movies or politics, but he certainly was famous.

Johnson, also known as the Bucket Man, recently died.

As the Bucket Man Johnson was well-known in the area for his percussive performances on a white, plastic contractor’s bucket he’d carry around. Some people knew Johnson as “Motown Man” or “Motown Benne.”

Johnson was a talented musician playing jazz, classic rock and Motown with a bucket and kazoo. He’d often dress the part of a rockstar wearing a shimmery scarf like a cape and wearing brightly-colored Mardi Gras beads.

He’d play on the streets, but people would also book him for gigs.

“You may have seen him around Amherst singing with his bucket entertaining people, he said he would od it to lif people’s spirit,” Johnson’s obituary said. “A legend is gone.”

Johnson was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, spent his teens in Brooklyn and moved to Massachusetts with his wife Margarita Feliciano in 1983.

Johnson started the “Pay to Be Poor” food bank program and advocated for public transportation access in Florence Heights. He also had two patents.

Johnson is predeceased by his wife, who died a few months earlier on Sept. 29, 2020. He is survived by his three children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services are being handled by Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampden Daily Voice!

Serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.