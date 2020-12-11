COVID-19: WMass City Posts Highest Single-Day New Cases Reported Yet

A Western Massachusetts community reported 100 new COVID-19 infections in one day on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Health and Human Services Commission in Springfield said that 115 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday. The previous top single-day new cases reported happened in April when 104 new infections were reported in one day.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called for residents - especially young residents - to stay vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“I know we are all tired, but please, we all need to follow and adhere to the public health guidelines and personal responsibility,” Sarno said during a press conference. “Again, please wear your masks.”

It was not immediately clear how many total, active COVID-19 cases there are in Springfield at the moment. At this time last week, Nov. 5, there were 102 cases in the city, according to Springfield data. This shows a sharp rise in infection rates. On Nov. 1, there were only 43 COVID-19 cases in Springfield.

Springfield, like many places in Massachusetts across the country, is struggling to tamp down on a second spike in COVID-19 infections.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.