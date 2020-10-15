Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
COVID-19: Springfield Hits 'Pause' On Student Sports Games, Practices

Kristin Palpini
Student-athlete Photo Credit: Pixabay photo illustration

Due to health concerns, the Springfield Public School District is putting a “pause” on all athletics events and practices for fall sports.

School officials said they are putting a two-week pause on sports because a student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

“This action is taken out of an abundance of caution to help mitigate the community spread of the coronavirus as the city of Springfield is listed as a ‘red’ high-risk community,” the Springfield School District said in a community letter posted Thursday, Oct. 15.

In addition to the temporary halt, the student-athlete and those who came in touch with him or her will be contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Springfield School District said it will not publicly name the athlete, school, or fall sport where COVID-19 was detected. 

