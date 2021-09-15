COVID-19: Mass Seeing Red As Each County Now At High Risk For Spread

Each of Massachusetts’ 14 counties has now been designated within the “high transmission” category for COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

With variants of the virus surging through the region, the CDC no counties in Massachusetts fall under the “substantial” or “low” designation.

"Substantial” transmission means the county has seen between 50 and 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days, according to the CDC. However, “High” transmission includes anything above that number.

Here’s the breakdown of new COVID-19 in Massachusetts over the past seven days, by county:

Middlesex : 1,891 new cases (1.53 percent) positivity rate;

: 1,891 new cases (1.53 percent) positivity rate; Worcester : 1,723 (3.49 percent);

: 1,723 (3.49 percent); Essex : 1,249 (3.86 percent);

: 1,249 (3.86 percent); Hampden : 1,224 (5.2 percent);

: 1,224 (5.2 percent); Suffolk : 1,113 (1.28 percent);

: 1,113 (1.28 percent); Bristol : 1,059 (4.50 percent);

: 1,059 (4.50 percent); Norfolk : 724 (2.10 percent);

: 724 (2.10 percent); Plymouth : 708 (3.80 percent);

: 708 (3.80 percent); Hampshire : 300 (1.67 percent);

: 300 (1.67 percent); Newport : 144 (2.44 percent);

: 144 (2.44 percent); Berkshire : 165 (2.17 percent);

: 165 (2.17 percent); Franklin : 98 (2.75 percent);

: 98 (2.75 percent); Dukes : 27 (4.36 percent);

: 27 (4.36 percent); Nantucket: Less than 10 (1.35 percent).

According to the CDC, anyone in an area with a “high risk” of spreading the virus has been advised to wear masks in public and indoor settings, though mask requirements could vary from place to place.

Nationwide, there are currently 3,056 counties (94.91 percent) in the US with a “high” level of community transmission rate, while there are 81 (2.52 percent) with a “substantial,” 34 (1.06 percent) with a “moderate,” and 48 (1.49 percent) with a “low” transmission rate.

Complete data from the CDC can be found here as the number of cases continues to surge across the country.

