COVID-19: Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade Canceled - Again

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Road Race have been canceled by COVID-19.

The decision to cancel the events was made in a vote by the Parade Committee on Sunday, Jan. 3.

This is the second year in a row that COVID-19 has canceled the parade.

One of the largest parades in the United States, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade attracts hundreds of thousands of people to watch the sometimes 3-hour spectacle. The parade is typically held the first Sunday after St. Patrick’s Day and the road race is held the day prior.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Marc Joyce, this year’s Parade President, said in a statement. “We understand that many will be saddened, but we need to do what is best for our community. We will march again and we will have much to celebrate over homecoming weekend in 2022.”

The parade comes with several annual traditions for honoring community people: the Colleen’s Court, the parade marshall, parade committee officers, and directors, etc. The people selected for these accolades will be “held over” and celebrated along with the 2022 winners and esteemed people.

“We plan to communicate with the public over the next few months on ways in which our community can celebrate our Irish heritage - virtually and safely,” Joyce said.

The parade committee voted on Sunday, Jan. 3, to cancel the March festivities. An update on the Road Race may be forthcoming, the parade committee noted in its statement, suggesting the 45th annual race may still be offered, though, likely tailored to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

