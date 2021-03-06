Contact Us
News

COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Massachusetts Residents Who Have Been Vaccinated, Other New Data

Zak Failla
The majority of Massachusetts residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo Credit: Twitter/@mtosterholm

Nearly 80 percent of eligible adults in Massachusetts have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state begins plans to ramp down mass vaccination sites in the Commonwealth in the coming weeks to concentrate on certain communities.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said that more than 4.3 million people have received at least a first dose, with nearly 3.7 million adults already fully vaccinated as the state begins to increase its targeted community-based vaccine efforts to reach the remaining populations.

A total of 7,891,577 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Massachusetts as of Thursday, June 3 out of 9,232,890 doses shipped to the state.

In total, approximately 79 percent of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

With the mass vaccination sites serving their purposes, Baker said that through mid-July, the state will be closing them down.

Here are the planned dates for the mass vaccination sites to close (subject to change):

  • Gillette Stadium: Monday, June 14;
  • Hynes Convention Center: Tuesday, June 22;
  • Natick Mall: Wednesday, June 23;
  • Reggie Lewis Center: Sunday, June 27;
  • Doubletree in Danvers: Wednesday, June 30;
  • Eastfield Mall in Springfield: Tuesday, July 6;
  • Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: Tuesday, July 13.

“Today, Massachusetts is a nationwide leader in vaccination, with 79 percent of all adult residents and two-thirds of all residents having received at least one dose,” officials noted.

“There are over 900 locations available in every region of Massachusetts. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and individuals do not need insurance or an ID to get the vaccine.”

